How to Watch the Stars vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 31, with the Blackhawks having dropped 10 consecutive road games.
ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Blackhawks take the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Stars vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|5-4 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 12th in goals against, allowing 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Stars rank 11th in the NHL with 118 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|34
|11
|23
|34
|24
|22
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|34
|14
|19
|33
|27
|13
|50.5%
|Roope Hintz
|32
|14
|18
|32
|10
|8
|54.1%
|Matt Duchene
|33
|11
|18
|29
|17
|17
|55.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|34
|4
|20
|24
|20
|21
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 128 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
- With 86 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|35
|15
|17
|32
|31
|30
|40.5%
|Philipp Kurashev
|28
|6
|16
|22
|15
|16
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|35
|12
|6
|18
|14
|31
|46.7%
|Nick Foligno
|35
|8
|9
|17
|13
|28
|47.9%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|35
|4
|9
|13
|5
|22
|50%
