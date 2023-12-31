Stars vs. Blackhawks December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard will be two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-400)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSSW
Stars Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for Dallas, Robertson has 34 points in 34 games (11 goals, 23 assists).
- Through 34 games, Joe Pavelski has scored 14 goals and picked up 19 assists.
- Roope Hintz has posted 14 goals and 18 assists for Dallas.
- In 14 games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 43 goals (3.06 goals against average) and has recorded 397 saves.
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 32 points this season, as he has recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in 35 games.
- Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 22 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 16 assists.
- This season, Jason Dickinson has scored 12 goals and contributed six assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 18.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-11-1 in 15 games this season, conceding 57 goals (4.2 goals against average) with 381 saves and an .870 save percentage, 65th in the league.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|8th
|3.47
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|30th
|14th
|3.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.66
|30th
|17th
|30.2
|Shots
|26.7
|31st
|16th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|28th
|13th
|22%
|Power Play %
|12.84%
|28th
|3rd
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|27th
