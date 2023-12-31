The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2), losers of 10 straight road games, visit the Dallas Stars (21-9-4) at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6.5

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 64.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (20-11).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

In 21 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 118 (11th) Goals 86 (30th) 105 (12th) Goals Allowed 128 (29th) 22 (19th) Power Play Goals 14 (27th) 15 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (25th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Dallas has one win against the spread and is 7-2-1 overall.

Dallas hit the over in eight of its past 10 games.

The Stars' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars are ranked 11th in the league with 118 goals this season, an average of 3.5 per contest.

On defense, the Stars have given up 105 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

