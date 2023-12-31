The Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) meet the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Lauren Ware: 10.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK Aicha Coulibaly: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Janiah Barker: 12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Endyia Rogers: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

