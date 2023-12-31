Sunday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) at Reed Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-54 and heavily favors Texas A&M to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Aggies are coming off of an 88-36 victory against Prairie View A&M in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 54

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Aggies captured their best win of the season, a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, who are a top 50 team (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Aggies are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Texas A&M has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Aggies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

Texas A&M has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 30) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 83) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 131) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 161) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 31.8 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 28.2 points per game with a +339 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allow 47.7 per outing (second in college basketball).

