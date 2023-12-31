Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly Women's WAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the WAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
WAC Power Rankings
1. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: W 68-59 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Utah
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
2. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: W 83-62 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Valley
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
3. SFA
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: W 111-38 vs UNT Dallas
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
4. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: L 68-62 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Opponent: Seattle U
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
5. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: L 66-49 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
6. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: W 61-60 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Opponent: Tarleton State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
7. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: W 52-40 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
8. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
- Last Game: L 89-62 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
- Last Game: W 73-69 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
10. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: W 66-58 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
11. Seattle U
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: L 89-52 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
