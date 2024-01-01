Alperen Sengun and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be hitting the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 131-127 loss versus the 76ers, Sengun had 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sengun's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.1 22.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 9.6 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.2 PRA -- 35.4 36.1 PR -- 30.3 31.9



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Pistons

Sengun is responsible for attempting 17.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.5 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 101.2 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pistons are 25th in the league, conceding 121.2 points per game.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 25.6 per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 35 15 13 7 0 0 0

