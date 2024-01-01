Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (3-29) will visit Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (15-15) at Toyota Center on Monday, January 1. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Space City Home Network and BSDET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Alperen Sengun vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 1231.4 1224.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.0 38.3 Fantasy Rank 19 27

Alperen Sengun vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun posts 21.1 points, 9.2 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +77 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (23rd in the NBA) and allow 109.7 per outing (second in the league).

Houston wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 45.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the league, while its opponents grab 43.6 per outing.

The Rockets connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.5 on average.

Houston and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Rockets commit 12.5 per game (ninth in the league) and force 12.6 (22nd in NBA play).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham provides the Pistons 23.5 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons are being outscored by 10.9 points per game, with a -350 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 121.2 per contest (25th in league).

The 43.6 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 18th in the league. Their opponents collect 42.9.

The Pistons connect on 10.1 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (28th in NBA). They are making 1.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 11.5 per game at 37.8%.

Detroit has lost the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 15.7 (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (26th in league).

Alperen Sengun vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game 3.1 -7.1 Usage Percentage 27.4% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 59.5% 54.8% Total Rebound Pct 15.7% 6.5% Assist Pct 27.3% 33.9%

