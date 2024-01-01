Jalen Green and his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 131-127 loss against the 76ers, Green had 31 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at Green's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 17.4 15.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.5 PRA -- 24.9 22.8 PR -- 21.8 19.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 17.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Rockets average 101.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Pistons allow 121.2 points per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pistons are 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.6 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 37 32 1 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.