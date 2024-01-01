Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 125-112 win over the Trail Blazers (his previous action) Irving produced 11 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Irving's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 23.0 24.2 Rebounds -- 3.9 3.8 Assists -- 5.2 4.1 PRA -- 32.1 32.1 PR -- 26.9 28 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Irving's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Irving has made 8.6 shots per game, which adds up to 10.3% of his team's total makes.

Irving is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Jazz concede 118.8 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Jazz allow 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 28.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have allowed 14.1 makes per game, 26th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyrie Irving vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 27 26 3 4 4 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.