The Utah Jazz (14-19) host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) after winning three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSW

KJZZ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Mavericks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 119 - Jazz 116

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 3.5)

Jazz (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-2.6)

Mavericks (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Under (245.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.5

The Jazz sport a 19-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 18-15-0 mark from the Mavericks.

Dallas (9-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (60%) than Utah (14-10) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (58.3%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Dallas does it better (60.6% of the time) than Utah (54.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 15-5, a better mark than the Jazz have put up (10-18) as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

This season, the Mavericks are scoring 119.2 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and giving up 117.8 points per contest (22nd-ranked).

Dallas ranks third-worst in the NBA with 46.4 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 42.1 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in league).

The Mavericks rank 24th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per game.

Dallas is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 13.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mavericks own a 36.8% three-point percentage this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by making 15.5 treys per contest (second-best).

