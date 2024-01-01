The Utah Jazz (14-19) will host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) after winning three home games in a row.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Dallas has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.

The 119.2 points per game the Mavericks score are just 0.4 more points than the Jazz give up (118.8).

Dallas has a 16-2 record when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are averaging 120.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (117.8).

Dallas surrenders 117.8 points per game in home games, compared to 117.7 away from home.

When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 0.6 more three-pointers per game (15.8) than in road games (15.2). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

