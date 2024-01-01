Player prop bet options for Luka Doncic, Lauri Markkanen and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSW

KJZZ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -132)

The 33.9 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop total set for Monday (33.5).

He has averaged 8.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 9.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Doncic has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +116)

The 24.5-point prop total for Markkanen on Monday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 23.5.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Collin Sexton's 15.8 points per game average is 4.7 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (2.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).

Sexton's year-long assist average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Sexton's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

