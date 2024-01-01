Rockets vs. Pistons January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Houston Rockets (13-11) face the Detroit Pistons (2-25) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSDET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Rockets vs. Pistons Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSDET
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games
- December 20 at home vs the Hawks
- December 27 at home vs the Suns
- December 29 at home vs the 76ers
- December 22 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 23 at the Pelicans
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 19.9 points, 8.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the floor.
- Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 4.4 boards and 8.8 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 3 made treys per game.
- Jalen Green puts up 17.5 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 12.3 points, 8.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks averages 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 10 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Killian Hayes is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart gets the Pistons 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Pistons are receiving 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaden Ivey this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Pistons
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|108.9
|107.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.8
|46%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.