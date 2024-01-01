The Houston Rockets (15-15) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report ahead of a Monday, January 1 matchup with the Detroit Pistons (3-29) at Toyota Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Rockets lost 131-127 to the 76ers on Friday. In the Rockets' loss, Fred VanVleet led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding three rebounds and 10 assists).

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Dillon Brooks SG Questionable Oblique 13.6 3.5 1.7 Jabari Smith Jr. PF Questionable Ankle 13.7 8.6 1.6

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart: Questionable (Toe)

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET

