The Detroit Pistons (3-29) will look to stop a 14-game road slide when they take on the Houston Rockets (15-15) on January 1, 2024 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Houston is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 18th.

The 112.3 points per game the Rockets record are 8.9 fewer points than the Pistons allow (121.2).

Houston is 4-5 when scoring more than 121.2 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets post 113.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 110.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.2 points per contest.

Houston cedes 105.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.8 on the road.

In home games, the Rockets are sinking 1.5 more treys per game (12.9) than away from home (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (34.2%).

Rockets Injuries