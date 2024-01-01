How to Watch the Rockets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (3-29) will look to stop a 14-game road slide when they take on the Houston Rockets (15-15) on January 1, 2024 at Toyota Center.
Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info
|Rockets vs Pistons Injury Report
|Rockets vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Pistons Prediction
|Rockets vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Houston is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 18th.
- The 112.3 points per game the Rockets record are 8.9 fewer points than the Pistons allow (121.2).
- Houston is 4-5 when scoring more than 121.2 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets post 113.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 110.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.2 points per contest.
- Houston cedes 105.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.8 on the road.
- In home games, the Rockets are sinking 1.5 more treys per game (12.9) than away from home (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (34.2%).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Dillon Brooks
|Out
|Oblique
