TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 1 Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 13.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|10th
|87.4
|Points Scored
|76.9
|135th
|69th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|243rd
|75th
|39.3
|Rebounds
|33.5
|300th
|62nd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|287th
|298th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|10.2
|18th
|4th
|21.0
|Assists
|17.0
|40th
|199th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.9
|186th
