The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline FanDuel TCU (-25.5) 147.5 -10000 +3500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have been an underdog by 24 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

TCU has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Horned Frogs' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.