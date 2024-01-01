The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Texas Tech has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Lions are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Raiders sit at 111th.

The 77.4 points per game the Red Raiders score are just 3.0 more points than the Lions allow (74.4).

Texas Tech has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged on the road (66.0).

The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.1).

In home games, Texas Tech sunk 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (6.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule