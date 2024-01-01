The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. North Alabama matchup.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline
FanDuel Texas Tech (-17.5) 144.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • In the Red Raiders' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
  • North Alabama has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • In the Lions' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Texas Tech is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (34th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (37th).
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Red Raiders currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
  • The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

