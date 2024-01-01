Texas vs. UT Arlington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
The Texas Longhorns (10-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on LHN.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. UT Arlington matchup.
Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Texas (-17.5)
|146.5
|-3000
|+1200
Texas vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends
- Texas is 4-8-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Longhorns' 12 games have hit the over.
- UT Arlington has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times this year.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), Texas is 24th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 47th, according to computer rankings.
- The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5500, which is the 23rd-biggest change in the country.
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.
