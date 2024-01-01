The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) and No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) will battle on January 1, 2024, starting at 8:45 PM ET in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Texas has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (36.2 points per game) and 11th-best in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game). Washington's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 469.1 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 397.2 total yards per game, which ranks 93rd.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

College Football Playoffs Odds

Texas vs. Washington Key Statistics

Texas Washington 475.9 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.1 (13th) 321.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.2 (106th) 189.1 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.2 (99th) 286.8 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (2nd) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 23 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (55th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 3,161 yards (243.2 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.7% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,138 rushing yards on 186 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 25 catches for 286 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 130 times this year and racked up 596 yards (45.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 73 catches for 969 yards (74.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has put up an 813-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes on 78 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 39 receptions are good enough for 607 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has racked up 4,218 yards (324.5 ypg) while completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 33 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards on 201 carries so far this year while scoring 14 times on the ground.

Will Nixon has racked up 194 yards (on 31 carries) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze paces his team with 1,428 receiving yards on 81 catches with 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has recorded 1,000 receiving yards (76.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Jalen McMillan's 34 catches (on 48 targets) have netted him 468 yards (36.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Washington gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.