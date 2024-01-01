The No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, where they will oppose the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting at 8:45 PM ET on January 1, 2024, live on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 64.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Washington matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends

Texas has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 6-5.

Washington has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Huskies have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +310 Bet $100 to win $310

