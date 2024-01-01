The No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4), in a College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, where they will meet the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting at 8:45 PM ET on January 1, 2024, live on ESPN. The contest's point total is set at 63.5.

Texas has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking ninth-best in total offense (475.9 yards per game) and 25th-best in total defense (321.9 yards allowed per game). Washington's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FBS with 37.7 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 23.6 points per game, which ranks 51st.

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Game Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: ESPN

Texas Recent Performance

The Longhorns have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, averaging 471.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-2-worst). They've been more successful on defense, ceding 306.7 total yards per game (28th).

With an average of 37.3 points per game on offense and 16.3 points allowed on defense over the last three games, the Longhorns rank 29th and 37th, respectively, during that stretch.

Although Texas ranks -32-worst in pass defense over the last three games (237.7 passing yards surrendered), it has been better on the offensive side of the ball with 274.7 passing yards per game (41st-ranked).

The Longhorns' run defense has been creating chaos for opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking 14th-best by surrendering just 69.0 rushing yards per game. On offense, they rank 56th in the FBS during that three-game period (196.7 rushing yards per game).

The Longhorns have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In its past three games, Texas has gone over the total once.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 3,161 yards (243.2 ypg) on 248-of-351 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,138 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

CJ Baxter has racked up 596 yards on 130 attempts, scoring four times.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 73 receptions for 969 yards (74.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 51 passes while averaging 62.5 yards per game and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has compiled 39 grabs for 607 yards, an average of 46.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Ethan Burke has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Jaylan Ford, Texas' top tackler, has 82 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Terrance Brooks has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and three passes defended.

