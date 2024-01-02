There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature AAC teams. That includes the North Texas Eagles versus the Temple Owls.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Eagles at Temple Owls 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulane Green Wave at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

