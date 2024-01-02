The Cornell Big Red (10-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 18 Baylor Bears (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Baylor has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Big Red sit at 188th.

The 88.4 points per game the Bears average are 11.7 more points than the Big Red give up (76.7).

Baylor has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).

When playing at home, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than in away games (75.9).

At home, Baylor drained 1.0 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

