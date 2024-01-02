How to Watch Baylor vs. Cornell on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (10-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 18 Baylor Bears (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Baylor has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Big Red sit at 188th.
- The 88.4 points per game the Bears average are 11.7 more points than the Big Red give up (76.7).
- Baylor has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.7 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).
- When playing at home, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than in away games (75.9).
- At home, Baylor drained 1.0 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|L 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 107-48
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/9/2024
|BYU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
