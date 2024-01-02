The No. 17 Baylor Bears (10-2) are heavy favorites (-15.5) as they attempt to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they square off against the Cornell Big Red (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 166.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Cornell Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -15.5 166.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 166.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Baylor's games this season is 156.9, 9.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

Cornell (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 15.6% less often than Baylor (6-4-0) this year.

Baylor vs. Cornell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 166.5 % of Games Over 166.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 3 30% 88.4 173.1 68.5 145.2 148.4 Cornell 3 33.3% 84.7 173.1 76.7 145.2 154.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

The 88.4 points per game the Bears put up are 11.7 more points than the Big Red allow (76.7).

Baylor has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when putting up more than 76.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor vs. Cornell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 6-4-0 4-2 7-3-0 Cornell 4-5-0 0-0 6-3-0

Baylor vs. Cornell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Cornell 14-3 Home Record 11-2 5-5 Away Record 6-8 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.