Cooke County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Cooke County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Cooke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Callisburg High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Paradise, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay High School at Alvord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Alvord, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
