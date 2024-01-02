If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Dawson County, Texas today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dawson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Klondike High School at Garden City High School

  • Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Garden City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.