El Paso County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in El Paso County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tornillo High School at Kermit ISD
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Kermit, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davinci School For Science & The Arts at Americas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 2
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 2
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olney High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Moran, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.