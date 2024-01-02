Fannin County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Fannin County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Savoy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitewright High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
