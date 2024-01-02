Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Harrison County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hallsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Elysian Fields High School at Tatum High School