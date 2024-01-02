Johnson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Johnson County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Joshua High School at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
