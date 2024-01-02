Kent County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Kent County, Texas today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kent County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Slaton High School at Jayton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.