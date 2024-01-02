Nueces County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Nueces County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop High School at Robstown High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Robstown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Incarnate Word Academy at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calallen High School at Alice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Alice, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 31
- How to Stream: Watch Here
