The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Parker County, Texas today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sanger High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 2

12:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Millsap High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 2

4:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Early High School at Peaster High School