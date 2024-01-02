The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when they take on the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Moody Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total for the matchup is 134.5.

SMU vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -8.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 134.5 points seven times.

The average point total in SMU's outings this year is 138.6, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mustangs are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

SMU sports a 7-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-5-0 mark of Charlotte.

SMU vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 7 58.3% 76.4 145.1 62.2 125.7 142.8 Charlotte 4 40% 68.7 145.1 63.5 125.7 133.3

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

SMU covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Mustangs record 76.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.5 the 49ers give up.

SMU has a 7-3 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when scoring more than 63.5 points.

SMU vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 7-5-0 3-2 3-9-0 Charlotte 5-5-0 0-1 4-6-0

SMU vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Charlotte 7-9 Home Record 11-4 1-10 Away Record 5-8 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

