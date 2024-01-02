Tuesday's game between the St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) and the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 77-74 based on our computer prediction, with St. John's coming out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM on January 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. John's vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 77, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-3.3)

St. John's (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

St. John's is 7-6-0 against the spread, while Butler's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Red Storm have a 7-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 6-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. St. John's has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 games. Butler has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game with a +122 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (84th in college basketball) and give up 69.8 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

St. John's records 41.3 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 34.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

St. John's hits 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (165th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4.

The Red Storm's 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 155th in college basketball, and the 84.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 64th in college basketball.

St. John's has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (119th in college basketball).

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.2 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (172nd in college basketball).

Butler averages 38.6 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) while conceding 36 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Butler knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.4 (65th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.