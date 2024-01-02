Having won six straight on home ice, the Dallas Stars host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch BSSW and ESPN+ to see the Canadiens attempt to defeat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 106 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the league (126 total, 3.6 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 40 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 35 11 25 36 24 22 - Joe Pavelski 35 14 20 34 27 13 50.9% Roope Hintz 33 15 18 33 10 8 54.3% Matt Duchene 34 11 20 31 20 17 56.1% Miro Heiskanen 35 4 22 26 20 21 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.4 goals per game (122 in total), 24th in the league.

With 99 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals over that span.

Canadiens Key Players