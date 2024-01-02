Stars vs. Canadiens January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roope Hintz and Cole Caufield are two of the best players to watch when the Dallas Stars meet the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-300)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSW,ESPN+
Stars Players to Watch
- Jason Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (36 points), via amassed 11 goals and 25 assists.
- Joe Pavelski has picked up 34 points (one per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Hintz's total of 33 points is via 15 goals and 18 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (11-2-2) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .905% save percentage (27th in league).
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Nicholas Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 32 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 11 goals and 21 assists in 36 games (playing 20:59 per game).
- Michael Matheson's 27 points this season, including six goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.
- This season, Caufield has 10 goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 26.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (46th in the league), with 238 total saves, while conceding 27 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put together a 4-4-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.
Stars vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|2nd
|3.6
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|27th
|14th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|22nd
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|28.8
|27th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.9
|28th
|13th
|22.33%
|Power Play %
|18.25%
|22nd
|2nd
|85.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.58%
|30th
