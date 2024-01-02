The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will host the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.
  • The 83 points per game the Huskies score are 7.6 more points than the Blue Demons give up (75.4).
  • UConn is 10-0 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • DePaul is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
  • The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • DePaul has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, UConn posted 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (70.1).
  • In home games, the Huskies allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, UConn fared better at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.4.
  • At home, the Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.4.
  • DePaul sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena

