The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 45.5% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
  • UTSA has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 20th.
  • The Roadrunners put up an average of 78.7 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75.9 points, UTSA is 6-3.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UTSA is scoring 80.7 points per game, 4.4 more than it is averaging away (76.3).
  • At home, the Roadrunners give up 74.3 points per game. Away, they allow 85.0.
  • Beyond the arc, UTSA knocks down fewer triples on the road (9.0 per game) than at home (10.4), but makes a higher percentage away (34.2%) than at home (34.1%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Oregon State L 66-65 Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Army L 63-53 UTSA Convocation Center
12/28/2023 Prairie View A&M W 103-89 UTSA Convocation Center
1/2/2024 UAB - UTSA Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum

