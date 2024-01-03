Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 136-113 win over the Pistons, Sengun totaled 26 points, nine assists and three steals.

Below we will look at Sengun's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.3 24.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.0 Assists 4.5 5.3 4.9 PRA -- 35.7 37.9 PR -- 30.4 33



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Nets

Sengun is responsible for taking 17.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.4 per game.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets allow 116.2 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Nets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Nets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.3 assists per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 33 21 12 2 0 1 1 3/7/2023 34 16 12 2 0 0 0

