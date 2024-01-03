The Baylor Bears (12-0) will try to continue a 12-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Horned Frogs have taken 14 games in a row.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs score an average of 80.5 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up to opponents.

TCU has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Baylor is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 80.5 points.

The Bears record 31.3 more points per game (84.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).

When Baylor scores more than 53.4 points, it is 12-0.

When TCU allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 14-0.

This season the Bears are shooting 48.0% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

The Horned Frogs' 47.1 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

TCU Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Providence W 61-36 Massimino Court 12/21/2023 South Florida W 73-50 Massimino Court 12/30/2023 @ Texas W 85-79 Moody Center 1/3/2024 TCU - Foster Pavilion 1/6/2024 Houston - Foster Pavilion 1/10/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Schedule