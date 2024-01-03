How to Watch the Baylor vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads meet when the Baylor Bears (12-0) host the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Horned Frogs, winners of 14 in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs score an average of 80.5 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up.
- TCU is 14-0 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Baylor's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Bears record 31.3 more points per game (84.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).
- When Baylor scores more than 53.4 points, it is 12-0.
- When TCU allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 14-0.
- The Bears are making 48% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs allow to opponents (32.3%).
- The Horned Frogs shoot 47.1% from the field, just 10.1% higher than the Bears concede.
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)
- Aijha Blackwell: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
TCU Leaders
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|W 61-36
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|W 73-50
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|W 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|TCU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Houston
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Omaha
|W 96-56
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 87-34
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|BYU
|W 81-67
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
