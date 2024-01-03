Wednesday's game between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Watsco Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-75, with Clemson taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

According to our computer prediction, Clemson should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 155.5 total.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Clemson (-1.5)



Pick OU: Under (155.5)



Clemson has gone 8-3-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Tigers have hit the over in eight games, while Hurricanes games have gone over five times. The two teams combine to score 167 points per game, 11.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +157 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game to rank 43rd in college basketball and are giving up 69.2 per outing to rank 130th in college basketball.

Clemson ranks 81st in college basketball at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

Clemson makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc (12th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game while shooting 31.4%.

The Tigers' 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 89.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 176th in college basketball.

Clemson has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.1 (355th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allow 69.8 per contest (144th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It records 38.2 rebounds per game, 115th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8.

Miami (FL) knocks down 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.3 (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 13.1 per game (290th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (91st in college basketball).

