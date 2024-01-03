Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) versus the Houston Cougars (9-3) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-59 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 3.

The Cougars lost their most recent matchup 79-71 against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 77, Houston 59

Houston Schedule Analysis

The Cougars picked up their signature win of the season on December 20 by claiming a 71-63 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Houston has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Houston has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 99) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 145) on December 14

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 232) on November 10

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 234) on November 19

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 243) on December 8

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) N'Yah Boyd: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Bria Patterson: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 43 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 78.9 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (201st in college basketball). They have a +168 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.