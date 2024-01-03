The Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving included, face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 127-90 loss to the Jazz (his most recent action) Irving produced 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Irving, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.5 22.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.1 3.8 PRA -- 31.8 30 PR -- 26.7 26.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Irving's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Irving has made 8.4 shots per game, which adds up to 10.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Mavericks average the third-most possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 115 points per contest.

Conceding 44.8 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyrie Irving vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 13 11 2 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.