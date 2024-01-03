The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) face the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6.5)

Heat (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)

Lakers (-3.1) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Heat have put together a 15-18-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-19-0 mark of the Lakers.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34), which is more often than Miami's games have (16 out of 33).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 5-9, while the Lakers are 14-7 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are scoring 114.2 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 114.7 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Los Angeles ranks 17th in the NBA with 43.6 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 23rd with 44.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Lakers are delivering 27.4 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Los Angeles is 20th in the NBA with 13.4 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.1 forced turnovers per game.

While the Lakers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.9 (third-worst), they rank 20th in the league with a 35.7% three-point percentage.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are 21st in the NBA in points scored (113 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112).

On the boards, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game). However it is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.1 per game).

With 26 assists per game, the Heat are 17th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Miami is eighth in the league in committing them (12.5 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (13.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.8%.

