On Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at American Airlines Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) will hope to end a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Dallas Mavericks (19-15), airing at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-11.5) 234.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-11) 234.5 -600 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 118.3 points per game (seventh in the league) while allowing 118 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers have a -200 scoring differential, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 108.8 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 115 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.

These teams average 227.1 points per game combined, 7.4 less than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 233 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Dallas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Portland has compiled a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 32.5 -110 33.4 Kyrie Irving 21.5 -105 22.5 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.5 -105 10.3 Dereck Lively 9.5 -139 9.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kyrie Irving or another Mavericks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Mavericks and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +3000 +1300 - Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.